TOPEKA (FOX43) – Shawnee North Community Center is celebrating their 100th anniversary this upcoming weekend with various different events happening to commemorate the occasion.

The celebration will kick off with guided tours of the grounds and buildings, sharing history of the property before it was a community center. Tours will start Jan. 14 at noon and will go until 4 p.m. in the afternoon. Anyone is welcome and there is no fee for the tours.

However, there is also a ghost hunt that will happen later on that evening starting at 6:30 p.m. You must be older than 13 to participate and it is $16 for admission.

For more information on the events planned, listen to Devin Cooper with Shawnee County Parks and Recreation speak about it in the interview above.