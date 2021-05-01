Topeka Girl Scout plants roses to honor Kansans who died from COVID-19

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Anna Newcome, a Girl Scout from Topeka, is helping keep the memory of those who have died from COVID-19 alive.

Newcome and volunteers planted 5,000 handmade faux roses in front of the Kansas State Capitol building on Saturday.

This was a part of her Gold level award for the organization. Each rose planted represents the life of a Kansan who died from COVID. The idea is an extension of a national projects called the Rose River Memorial, which started in Los Angeles.

“They let me know about it and I got on pretty quickly after learning about it and deciding that I should be a part of the bigger picture,” Newcome said.

The roses will be in front of the State House for two weeks.