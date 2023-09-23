TOPEKA (KSNT) – Sept. 28 is annual Girls in Aviation Day.

In Topeka, the Museum of Kansas National Guard celebrated the occasion by hosting more than 150 local girl scouts. The troop got to speak with local women in the aviation field.

The troop heard speakers from:

190th Air Refueling Wing

108th Aviation Regiment

The Ninety-Nines

Aviation Explorer Squadron 8

Civil Air Patrol

Kansas STARBASE

Local flight nurses

These organization’s speakers provided information about careers, as well as motivation to inspire potential future pilots.

“There’s opportunities in science and engineering and especially in aviation,” MKNG Event Coordinator Georgia Schafer said. “Aviation is one of those fields where it’s very male-dominated, so seeing that representation is very important.”

After the presentations, the girls got to tour the helicopters, planes and other machinery at the Combat Air Museum just next door.