Topeka Golden Giants looking for more host families for the summer

TOPEKA (KSNT)- The Topeka Golden Giants have finalized the 2021 roster and are looking for three more host families to host a Golden Giant for the 2021 season.

The Topeka Golden Giants are a summer collegiate baseball club that has been a part of the Mid-Plains League since 2013 and have had host families take in collegiate baseball players for the summer seasons. This year, they have a new home in Rossville, Kansas, and are looking for three more families who will be willing to take in a Golden Giant from May 31 to July 29.

According to Golden Giants manager, Jacob Kirmer, he mentioned that, “without host families we are not able to provide these young men with the opportunity to continue playing through the summer.”

Host families will receive some benefits from the Mid-Plains League. Topeka Golden Giant host families will receive, two season tickets per player, Golden Giants apparel, and four unlimited food vouchers to use at a single game or multiple different games of their choosing.

HOST FAMILIES WANTED – The Topeka Golden Giants are searching for families in the Topeka area to host some of the country's top collegiate baseball players this summer. Host families will receive two general admission season tickets, team hats, t-shirts, and more! pic.twitter.com/IPNDCbVTPm — Topeka Golden Giants (@TopekaGiants) March 10, 2021

The Golden Giants have officially announced that they are selling season tickets for the summer and will have single-game tickets available to the public soon. You can find the Topeka Golden Giants website here.

Topeka kicks off the season against the Centennial All-Stars in Rossville on June 1st at 7:00 PM CT.