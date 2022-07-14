TOPEKA (KSNT) – Contract negotiations between Goodyear and a local union are taking place right now.

Negotiations have been going on since June 7, and they have until July 29 to reach an agreement.

“They need to come to the table and give us a good agreement,” said A.J. Stattelman of United Steelworkers Local 307.

Stattelman and his union are clear with what they want.

“If we had a theme for it, it would be one contract for all. We would have competitive wages for everyone. We would have health benefits for everyone. And we would have retirement benefits for everyone.” A.J. Stattelman of United Steelworkers Local 307.

We reached out to Goodyear headquarters in Ohio where these negotiations are taking place. They declined an interview but left us with this statement.

“Formal collective bargaining negotiations between Goodyear and the United Steelworks are underway with a goal of reaching an agreement that positions both Goodyear and the United Steelworkers for long-term success,” said Barbara Hatala, the Operations Manager at Goodyear.

The union here in Topeka is not alone.

Goodyear plants in North Carolina, Ohio, and Virginia are fighting the same battle.

“They are ready to see some changes, they are ready to see some improvements. And if that doesn’t happen, we’ll have to cross that bridge when we come to it. But we are getting prepared for that,” said Stattelman.

Members of the union plan to shine a powerful light on the side of the Goodyear building and project messages tonight at 10 pm.