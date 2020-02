TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka’s Gordmans store is closing, a store manager confirmed to KSNT News on Friday.

The department store filed for bankruptcy in March 2017. However, the Topeka store was spared from closing.

The store manager at the Junction City location told KSNT News it is not closing.

The Topeka store manager could not provide any information as to exactly when the store will close and is currently open for business.