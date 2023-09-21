TOPEKA (KSNT) – State troopers evacuated a building in downtown Topeka that is home to several government offices following a water main break on Monday.

The Kansas Highway Patrol’s (KHP) Troop K released an alert at 10:23 a.m. on Sept. 21 regarding a water main break impacting the building located at 1000 SW Jackson in downtown Topeka. The building houses several government offices belonging to the Kansas Department of Commerce (KDC) and Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE).

The KDHE released an alert at 10:34 a.m. reporting that the Office of Vital Statistics is closed for the day due to the water main break. Those who need to access vital records can do so by clicking here.

To keep up with breaking news in northeast Kansas, click here.