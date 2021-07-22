Topeka grad T-Rell gets a TV show for his son

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka West High School graduate Terrell Terry or T-Rell told the world through social media Thursday that he has a TV deal for his son Jordan.

Best Buddies Premires September15th on Facebook pic.twitter.com/936brBw7bO — T-Rell (@TRell785) September 4, 2020

“Really got a TV Deal for my Son Jordan it’s time to show the world kids with disabilities are beautiful inside out “I’m Down with Down Syndrome,” Terry wrote on his page.

The show will be called “Best Buddies,” with subscriptions available August 1.

According to T-Rell’s Twitter account the show will premiere on Facebook Watch on September 15. Facebook Watch is Facebook’s video-on-demand service.

The artist made his music dreams come true when he got a call from Grammy award-winning rapper, Nelly.

In that phone call, Nelly explained to T-Rell that he wanted him to be a part of his record label.

The Topeka musician has gained notoriety not only for his accomplishments as an artist, but also for his generosity. T-Rell has given away shoes by the hundreds to local kids.