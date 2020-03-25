Topeka grocery store gets creative with crafty protective barriers

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Seabrook Apple Market in Topeka said the aisles are busier than ever, so the store is adding some extra protective measures to stop the potential spread of the coronavirus from customers to the cashiers.

The plastic tarps were created by general manager Kent Conwell. Conwell said he’s constantly thinking about how to keep his employees safe.

With some creativity, he says it was easy to pull off.

“Just went to a local hardware store, got a big roll of painters plastic, stood up on the ladder and taped it up,” said Conwell. “Pretty easy.”

The only open piece of the plastic is the spot for the card readers or to hand over cash.

Seabrook Apple Market is located at 1945 SW Gage Blvd.