TOPEKA (KSNT) – Today saw big crowds of last-minute shoppers scrambling to get everything ready for before Christmas Day.

Hy-Vee in southwest Topeka opened early this Christmas Eve, and the store was jam packed. The grocery store opened it’s doors at 6 a.m. A store manager told 27 News that’s because his team has made sure the shelves are stocked, so everyone can get what they need to make this holiday special.

He said the Hy-Vee staff sees this busy time of year fun, because they get to help people.

“We know holidays can be stressful for families, and that’s what we’re here for,” Daniel Coronado, Topeka’s Hy-Vee store manager said. “We want to me here for the customer and have everything that the customer needs and be here when they need us and that’s pretty much out.”

Hy-Vee is open until 5 p.m. Christmas Eve and closed Christmas Day, but will be open bright and early Tuesday, Dec. 26 as people prepare for the New Year’s celebrations.