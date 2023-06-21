TOPEKA (KSNT) – A community group is taking a stand against dollar stores by bringing a petition to Topeka city leaders.

Fighting the Onslaught of Dollar Stores (FOODS) is a local group that seeks to bring awareness to Topekans regarding the number of dollar stores, such as Dollar General, Family Dollar and Dollar Tree, in the city. Specifically, the group has its sights set on the planned installment of a new Dollar Tree in the 1400 block of SW 17th St., which FOODS claims the city approved without proper notification to local neighborhoods.

Michael Bell, a FOODS steering committee member, told KSNT 27 News it was the lack of notification that prompted the group to take action. He said not only were the neighborhoods of College Hill and Chesney Park not notified of the zoning change enabling the construction of a new Dollar Tree, but some members of the city council were also left in the dark.

“Not everyone has had a chance to weigh in,” Bell said.

Contrary to Bell’s claims, City of Topeka spokeswoman Gretchen Spiker told 27 News by email the city properly notified nearby property owners of the zoning change, as required by state law. She said the property was already zoned to allow for retail commercial use before the zoning change took place.

“While state law and local ordinances do not require the notification of neighborhood organizations, the city does have an internal policy that aims to notify nearby neighborhood organizations of zoning changes,” Spiker wrote. “Consistent with our internal policy, the developer’s representative held a Neighborhood Information Meeting on March 29, 2023.”

Bell said Topeka currently has a high concentration of dollar stores, and this new store would bring the total up to 18. He said part of the issue with having so many Dollar Store locations is that these stores do not give locals a chance to acquire things like fresh fruit, meat and other high-quality products typically found in grocery stores.

Bell said low-income neighborhoods and communities of color are not served by grocery stores and are instead faced with going to dollar store location.

“A lot of people are unaware of this issue,” Bell said. “I think people are unaware of the disadvantages of having all these Dollar Stores that don’t lead to real economic growth and development.”

Bell said FOODS members are also considering asking the City of Topeka to focus more on the issues created by “food deserts.” The City of Topeka already has programs in place, such as the community garden in Oakland, to help fight food insecurity and give locals access to fresh produce. However, a recent study found more than one in six children in Shawnee County were food insecure.

FOODS has organized a virtual public meeting through Zoom at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, June 21 to address the following issues:

Ask the City of Topeka’s governing body to correct what FOODS calls a notification problem regarding the installment of a new Dollar Tree at 1404 SW 17th St.

Reverse a City of Topeka zoning vote for a new Dollar Tree at 1404 SW 17th St.

Embrace the existence or creation of a full-service grocery stores that give residents access to healthier food options.

Give low-income areas and communities of color access to real investment opportunities.

For more information on how to take part in Wednesday’s meeting, email FOODS4Topeka@yahoo.com.