Topeka group gives dogs a second chance at finding forever homes

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — They’re known as man’s best friend, but not every dog gets to be someone’s loyal companion. That’s why a local organization is helping give those dogs a second chance.



Each year, over three million dogs enter animal shelters and almost 700,000 of them are put down.



A group called Saving Death Row Dogs is working to change that.



“Through our foster program, we can bring in dogs that are either on a euthanization list at the shelter or through owner surrenders,” said foster coordinator Stephanie Giachino.



They’re a no-kill dog rescue group that gives these dogs second chances at life.



“Having a place to go that isn’t a kennel and you know, some dogs are just absolutely terrified of that and so they act out and they act up,” said Giachino. “But, you get them into that home setting and they’re just like I’m fantastic.”



Through their website, social media and weekly adoption events, they help find the dogs new homes.



“We want the adoption to be successful,” said volunteer Robert Harrison. “So, we do a home visit and I think we do a pretty good job of screening because we want this to be successful.”



Laura Lynne adopted her dog Shaady from the organization and now serves as a volunteer.



“They’re wonderful dogs who just need someone to adopt them, give them a chance and they’ll be loyal for life,” said Lynne. “They’re wonderful. It’s a wonderful organization.”



Through education and fostering, they hope to create a no-kill community and save all dogs on death row.

The organization doesn’t just help save dogs. They also focus their efforts on educating people about the importance of adopting animals, rather than getting them from a breeder or pet store.

To find out more about Saving Death Row Dogs, click HERE.