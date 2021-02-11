Topeka group joins push to save Menninger Clock Tower

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A new group wants to save Topeka’s long-standing Menninger Clock Tower.

The group named Save The Menninger Clock Tower formed in hopes of keeping the tower standing, and that the tower “becomes a vibrant part of Topeka’s community.”

“We don’t want to see this piece of Kansas history erased,” group organizer Zach Haney said.

The group hopes to bring attention to the plight of the building and ultimately find an investor who has the resources to fund a renovation of the building.

“A historical landmark like Menninger’s Clock Tower has seen a lot of history throughout the

years,” Haney said. “The building has witnessed the highs and lows of our community. It tells a story and it would be a huge loss if our community couldn’t hear it.”

Haney’s effort to save the tower comes alongside a push from a local veteran, who said Friday he will propose turning the tower into a homeless veterans’ residence to the Topeka City Council. He wants the building to be for veterans who don’t want to work with government entities but still need to get medical treatments.

The owners of Menninger Tower in Topeka recently announced since they haven’t been able to find someone to buy the tower. They are looking into getting permits to demolish it.

The clock tower was built in 1929 in the style of Independence Hall. The hall is the former home of the Menninger Clinic which relocated to Houston in 2003.

