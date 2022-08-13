TOPEKA (KSNT) – A local organization is helping the community with child safety.

Safe Kids held a car seat check for parents. It was a chance for people to learn how to properly buckle their kids in. Safe Kids stresses the importance of reading the car seat manual, but their biggest piece of advice is much simpler.

“As parents we have to model good behavior as far as being safe in the car for our kids,” co-coordinator of Safe Kids Shawnee Rachel Ault said. “So, wearing our own seatbelt, ensuring our kids buckle up every time and that it’s not optional.”

Safe Kids will continue its car seat check September 10. Click HERE to see the full schedule.