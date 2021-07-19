Topeka groups combat drowning deaths with prevention event

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Drowning is among the leading causes of death for Kansas children.

The U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary teamed up with Safe Kids Kansas to inform you on ways to keep kids safe around the water.

The life jacket fashion show demonstrated the importance of wearing the right-sized jacket to keep kids and adults safe in the water. They said another important thing people can do to prevent drownings is to always watch what’s happening around them.

“It is important for adults to have their eyes on children at all times because drowning does happen so quickly and so silently,” said State Director for Safe Kids Kansas Cherie Sage. “Your undivided attention is the safest thing.”

The labeling and standards of life jackets have recently been updated by the U.S. Coast Guard. These changes are supposed to help size and flotation levels be easier to understand at a glance.

The Safe Kids Kansas organization is holding another event later this month. For more information, you can find their page here.