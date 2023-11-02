TOPEKA (KSNT) – SENT Topeka and a local healthcare organization will hold a photo shoot event this holiday season to get people in the Christmas spirit.

Families are being encouraged to attend the upcoming event which will give attendees the opportunity to take photos with Santa Claus, according to a SENT Topeka press release. Children can also take part in the Free Christmas Shop by choosing special gifts for their caregivers and help wrap them to make the event a memorable one.

The event is partly funded through a grant from CVS Health which will have members of Aetna Better Health Kansas, an affiliate of CVS, on hand during the event to help families learn about medical insurance and answer questions on medical benefits. A representative of Healthy Kansas Kids Community Outreach will also be in attendance to answer questions on filling out the Families with Children KanCare application.

The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Dec. 9 at 455 SE Golf Park Boulevard in Topeka. To learn more about the event and SENT Topeka, click here.

