Topeka groups prepare for Juneteenth events

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – This year, the celebration is taking on new a meaning amid the growing demands for racial justice.

Juneteenth is celebrated every year on June 19th, remembering the day in 1865 when a group of slaves in Texas finally learned they were free. However, they should have been freed two and a half years earlier when the emancipation proclamation was signed.



Typically on Junteenth in Topeka, people gather at the Hillcrest Community Center. That’s changing this year because of coronavirus, but that’s not stopping people from celebrating the holiday.

“Everyone coming together to celebrate a holiday that has basically been left out of history books,” said Rodney Harmon with Topeka Family and Friends.

Friday at noon, people will meet at the Brown V. Board educational and national historic site and caravan to the community center. There will be another event from 5:00 to 10:00 tomorrow evening at the Gage Park Amphitheater.

“America is coming together, actually the county is coming together to recognize the tragedies that have been happening lately, said Harmon.

Topeka’s Police Chief Bill Cochran plans to go out as well.

“Basically Juneteenth this year has a little bit more meaning for a lot of people and I think it’s going to be a great day,” said Cochran. “Unfortunately, I think we are going to have some weather issues but I think it’s going to a great opportunity for people to learn about different people in our community.”

The expected rain has caused some groups to cancel events. The “we can’t breath” event at the capitol is postponed and the “Black Lives Matter” cookout at Betty Phillips Park is also postponed.