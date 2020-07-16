Topeka groups supporting Community Blood Center with blood drive Thursday

A registered nurse draws blood from Harlem resident Saundra Maynard during a COVID-19 antibody test drive at the Abyssinian Baptist Church, Thursday, May 14, 2020, in the Harlem neighborhood of the Manhattan. Churches in low income communities across New York are offering COVID-19 testing to residents in conjunction with Northwell Health and New York State. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Local groups are coming together to support Community Blood Center in Topeka. Sunflower Association of Realtors Inc. and KW One Legacy Partners, LLC are organizing a blood drive Thursday.

Linda Briden, CEO of Sunflower Association of Realtors Inc., said there is a need for blood donors right now due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“COVID-19 has really devastated the local blood supply,” Briden said. “There’s only two days of blood currently in their blood banks so it’s a real need.”

Community Blood Center supports 60 hospitals across eastern Kansas and western Missouri. They are hoping to collect at least 30 pints of blood with this drive.

Coronavirus has had a negative effect on the blood supply, partially due to blood drives being cancelled due to the pandemic. Briden said they are taking precautions.

“We’ll have masks there. There will be hand sanitizer,” Briden said. “We will social distance and make sure that is followed. The Community Blood Center will have four tables operating at once and those will be spaced accordingly.”

Briden said they will also be taking temperatures at the door. They are also asking anyone who is experiencing symptoms of coronavirus to stay home.

The blood drive is Thursday, July 16th, from 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m at 2655 SW Wanamaker Road, Suite A. Walk-ins are welcome, but an appointment is preferred. Book an appointment by clicking here.