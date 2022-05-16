TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Junior League of Topeka and The Library Foundation have announced they will donate $3,500 to Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library.

A check will be presented to Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library by the Junior League of Topeka and The Library Foundation on Tuesday, May 17 at 10 a.m. at the Topeka and Shawnee County Library located at 1515 SW 10th Ave. in Topeka. After the presentation, children will enjoy a special story time and have the opportunity to learn more about Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library from which children can receive free books.

The program is open to all children in Shawnee County from birth until their fifth birthday. They can receive a new book each month mailed directly to their home. To sign up your child for the program, click here.