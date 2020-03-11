Topeka gun range teaching women self-defense, gun safety

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)– A Topeka gun range is teaching women the proper way to protect themselves with guns.

Every second Tuesday of the month, the Gun Garage holds its Well Armed Women class. During the March class, women learned how to stop the bleeding from a gunshot wound.

The owner, Floyd McMillin, said they started these classes a year ago to help women in Topeka protect themselves.

“I feel like every woman should learn how to shoot a gun,” McMillin said. “If they’re in favor of them or not in favor of them, I just think they should learn. Because it’s something that can help them if something ever happens down the road.”

Women 21 and older can join when they become members of the gun range for 40 dollars a year. The classes are free with membership.