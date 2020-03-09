Topeka gym takes extra precautions to prevent amid coronavirus concerns

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A local gym is taking steps to prevent the spread of germs in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

Employees at Anytime Fitness in Topeka put flyers up informing members about the virus and how they can keep the gym as clean as possible.

Staff members said they wipe down machines and equipment multiple times throughout the day with disinfectant. They said they were already doing this before the outbreak, and will continue to clean often and thoroughly.

Gym member Larry Gonzales said he appreciates the extra precautions the staff is taking.

“Little reminders either on the chalkboard that they have here or erase board, or little flyers here and there or the email system, any type of prevention goes a long way,” said Gonzales.

The staff is asking gym members to wash their hands, use hand sanitizer and wipe down equipment with disinfectant after using it.