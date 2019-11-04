Topeka gym to help local student-athletes showcase skills at free combine

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — While they may have the talent to play at the next level, not all student-athletes have the opportunity to show their skills to college coaches.

Total Fitness Body Zone in Topeka will be hosting a free athletic combine for students 7th through 12th grade.

It will take place on Dec. 7 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

It’s a chance for athletes to showcase and record their skills to send to college coaches.

Owner of the gym Anthony Cay said because most combines cost money and are often out of town, having one in Topeka that doesn’t cost a thing will make it easier for athletes and their parents.

“All of our opportunities are outsourced,” said Cay. “Whether that be two hours away, everything and so that eliminates a lot of people that would normally get a chance to have that opportunity to showcase their talent and everything like that and other colleges aren’t getting a chance to see.”

Cay said he hopes to continue the combine for years to come so that student-athletes won’t have to miss out on opportunities due to lack of money or exposure.

They’ll be hosting another free combine in the spring. To find out how you can register your athlete, click HERE.

If you would like to sponsor the event, you can email TotalFitnessBodyZone2@gmail.com.