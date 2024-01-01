TOPEKA (KSNT) – As a new year starts, one local gym is ready to help anyone and everyone with a resolution to be fit.

The year is 2024, and many people may have their list of new year resolutions and are ready to hit the ground running. Many people’s New Year’s resolution has them going to the gym. Crunch Fitness in south Topeka has seen its fair share of regulars and new-comers wanting to start this year a little differently.

A general manager with Crunch told 27 News the “new year-new me” mantra is something the gym steers clear of; she wants people to envision becoming a “better them”.

“For some people that could be toning, for some people that’s just building strength, for some people it’s just a better mental psyche when they come in,” Tayce Williams, Crunch Fitness general manager said. “So, I do think it should be a ‘better them’, not so much what one fitness standard looks like for everybody. Not everybody conforms to that.”

Williams said accountability and consistency are two main factors that people struggle with to keep their fitness goal going, but her staff is willing to put in the extra work to help people stay on track this new year.

