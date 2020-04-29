Topeka gyms prepare to reopen with precautions

TOPEKA, Kan (KSNT) – Local gyms are preparing for the end of the governor’s stay home order and the influx of people they’ll soon see.

Across Topeka and the state, gyms have been closed for over a month, but they’ll be allowed to reopen as soon as May 4th. For Crunch Fitness in Topeka, they had only been open for a week before the order was put in place, but since then, they’ve been preparing for the return, and have a plan in place to keep all gym-goers safe.

“We’re going to provide over 100 signs with information about ‘here’s where it’s safe to stand in the gym’, ‘this is how far you should be away from people.’ we’re going to follow a no-touch procedure as well. Our employees are going to wear gloves and masks. We have cleaning teams that come in during the day and disinfect the entire gym as well as the entire night staff that comes in and does the same gym,” sales manager of Crunch Fitness Topeka Brandon Spitler said.

It’s up to each gym when they choose to reopen as long as Governor Kelly doesn’t extend the stay at home order, which she recently announced she had no plans to. Crunch Fitness is planning to open back up May 9th if everything stays the same.