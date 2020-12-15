Topeka Habitat for Humanity helps low-income families stay warm for the holidays

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Organizers held a drive-through event Tuesday afternoon, helping low-income families in the Topeka area stay “warmer at home” this holiday season.

Topeka Habitat for Humanity partnered with the Kansas Housing Resources Corp. to hand out care packages for qualifying families at the Habitat for Humanity’s restore.

“This is a pilot project that we’ve undertaken – basically it’s our response to COVID and how we can keep people safer in their homes with more energy efficiency,” said Janice Watkins, CEO of the Topeka organization

The packages included a door sweep, an indoor window insulation kit, foam gaskets for outlets and switches, rope caulking, a smoke/carbon monoxide detector (if needed and as supplies last) and instructions for installation and winterization tips.

Families can drive through and pick up their kits at 121 NE Gordon St. Friday, Dec. 18 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

“This idea came about when we were collaborating with other community partners on housing in our community,” Watkins said.

To participate, families need to bring a photo ID, proof of household income and be of 18 years of age or older.