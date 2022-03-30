TOPEKA (KSNT) – Habitat for Humanity International has announced that it received a large donation from American philanthropist and author MacKenzie Scott and that some of that donation will be making its way to Kansas.

Scott donated $436 million to Habitat for Humanity on March 22 which will be disbursed to 84 different U.S. Habitat affiliates, including the location in Topeka.

“The amazing donation from Ms. Scott will have a large impact on the Habitat network across the United States,” Janice Watkins, CEO of Topeka Habitat for Humanity, said. “At Topeka Habitat, we are so grateful and are working to strategically plan how to leverage the gift to increase our impact and better serve our community.”

Watkins said that they’re pursuing additional funding as well.

“We continue to advocate for allocations from the American Rescue Plan Act and other COVID relief programs for dollars to be directed to affordable housing, as the pandemic has highlighted many inequities and the high need for safe, decent and affordable housing,” Watkins said.

Jonathan Reckford, CEO of Habitat for Humanity International, affirmed that the donation would make an impact in their mission “To bring people together to build homes, communities and hope.”

“With this donation, Habitat is well-positioned to meaningfully advocate for the systemic and societal changes needed to improve equitable access to affordable housing,” Reckford said.

The Wichita affiliate was the only other Kansas Habitat for Humanity location to receive money from this gift.