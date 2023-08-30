TOPEKA (KSNT) – In 2021, there were 4,303 firearms recovered in Kansas. Topeka had the third-highest number of firearms recovered in the state with 575 recoveries.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) maintains a national registry of all firearms under the National Firearms Act. Since 2005, the number of firearms processed in the U.S. has increased 20-fold.

The ATF compiles data with a one-year delay to comply with the Trade Secrets Act. For example, data released in 2014 would cover the 2012 calendar year. The ATF doesn’t include duplicate traces, non-recovered firearms, firearms turned in or gun buybacks in its data.

FILE – A collection of illegal guns is displayed during a gun buyback event, May 22, 2021, in Brooklyn, N.Y. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews, File)

Firearm trace data is used by law enforcement to investigate and track the sales and possession of specific firearms. Not all firearms used in crime are traced and not all firearms traced are used in crime, according to the ATF.

CZ-USA out of Kansas City was the largest manufacturer of firearms producing nearly 75% of all firearms made in Kansas with over 14,000 pistols, 188 rifles and 100 miscellaneous firearms.

ATF recognizes the role that firearms play in violent crimes and pursues an integrated regulatory and enforcement strategy. Investigative priorities focus on armed violent offenders and career criminals, narcotics traffickers, narco-terrorists, violent gangs, and domestic and international arms traffickers. ATF website on firearms statistics.

National ATF data on firearms processed since 2005. Over the period, the number of firearms processed has increased almost 20 times over.

Firearm types recovered in Kansas

Pistols 3,146 Rifles 470 Revolvers 360 Shotguns 265 Derringers 22 Machineguns 15 Receivers/Frames 11 Other* 14

Time-to-crime 2021 in Kansas

Under 3 Months 322 3 Months to Under 7 Months 309 7 Months to Under 1 Year 318 1 Year to Under 2 Years 535 2 Years to Under 3 Years 246 3 Years and Over 1,734 Time-to-crime is calculated by subtracting the purchase date from the recovery date.

Age of possessors in Kansas

17 and Under 146 18 to 21 446 22 to 24 319 25 to 30 577 31 to 40 789 41 to 50 441 Over 50 357

Top cities for recoveries in Kansas