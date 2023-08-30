TOPEKA (KSNT) – In 2021, there were 4,303 firearms recovered in Kansas. Topeka had the third-highest number of firearms recovered in the state with 575 recoveries.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) maintains a national registry of all firearms under the National Firearms Act. Since 2005, the number of firearms processed in the U.S. has increased 20-fold.

The ATF compiles data with a one-year delay to comply with the Trade Secrets Act. For example, data released in 2014 would cover the 2012 calendar year. The ATF doesn’t include duplicate traces, non-recovered firearms, firearms turned in or gun buybacks in its data.

FILE - A collection of illegal guns is displayed during a gun buyback event, May 22, 2021, in Brooklyn, N.Y. In the latest legal upheaval since a major Supreme Court ruling on gun rights, a federal appeals court has ruled against a law that bans drug unlawful users from having guns. The opinion handed down Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2023, overturned the conviction of a Mississippi man, finding past drug use shouldn't automatically ban people from possessing guns. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews, File)
FILE – A collection of illegal guns is displayed during a gun buyback event, May 22, 2021, in Brooklyn, N.Y. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews, File)

Firearm trace data is used by law enforcement to investigate and track the sales and possession of specific firearms. Not all firearms used in crime are traced and not all firearms traced are used in crime, according to the ATF.

CZ-USA out of Kansas City was the largest manufacturer of firearms producing nearly 75% of all firearms made in Kansas with over 14,000 pistols, 188 rifles and 100 miscellaneous firearms.

ATF recognizes the role that firearms play in violent crimes and pursues an integrated regulatory and enforcement strategy. Investigative priorities focus on armed violent offenders and career criminals, narcotics traffickers, narco-terrorists, violent gangs, and domestic and international arms traffickers.

ATF website on firearms statistics.
National ATF data on firearms processed since 2005. Over the period, the number of firearms processed has increased almost 20 times over.

Firearm types recovered in Kansas

Pistols3,146
Rifles470
Revolvers360
Shotguns265
Derringers22
Machineguns15
Receivers/Frames11
Other*14

Time-to-crime 2021 in Kansas

Under 3 Months322
3 Months to Under 7 Months309
7 Months to Under 1 Year318
1 Year to Under 2 Years535
2 Years to Under 3 Years246
3 Years and Over1,734
Time-to-crime is calculated by subtracting the purchase date from the recovery date.

Age of possessors in Kansas

17 and Under146
18 to 21446
22 to 24319
25 to 30577
31 to 40789
41 to 50441
Over 50357

Top cities for recoveries in Kansas

Wichita1,718
Kansas City648
Topeka575
Shawnee142
Salina114
Lenexa103
Garden City100
Junction City81
Lawrence81
Olathe78