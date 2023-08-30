TOPEKA (KSNT) – In 2021, there were 4,303 firearms recovered in Kansas. Topeka had the third-highest number of firearms recovered in the state with 575 recoveries.
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) maintains a national registry of all firearms under the National Firearms Act. Since 2005, the number of firearms processed in the U.S. has increased 20-fold.
The ATF compiles data with a one-year delay to comply with the Trade Secrets Act. For example, data released in 2014 would cover the 2012 calendar year. The ATF doesn’t include duplicate traces, non-recovered firearms, firearms turned in or gun buybacks in its data.
Firearm trace data is used by law enforcement to investigate and track the sales and possession of specific firearms. Not all firearms used in crime are traced and not all firearms traced are used in crime, according to the ATF.
CZ-USA out of Kansas City was the largest manufacturer of firearms producing nearly 75% of all firearms made in Kansas with over 14,000 pistols, 188 rifles and 100 miscellaneous firearms.
ATF recognizes the role that firearms play in violent crimes and pursues an integrated regulatory and enforcement strategy. Investigative priorities focus on armed violent offenders and career criminals, narcotics traffickers, narco-terrorists, violent gangs, and domestic and international arms traffickers.ATF website on firearms statistics.
Firearm types recovered in Kansas
|Pistols
|3,146
|Rifles
|470
|Revolvers
|360
|Shotguns
|265
|Derringers
|22
|Machineguns
|15
|Receivers/Frames
|11
|Other*
|14
Time-to-crime 2021 in Kansas
|Under 3 Months
|322
|3 Months to Under 7 Months
|309
|7 Months to Under 1 Year
|318
|1 Year to Under 2 Years
|535
|2 Years to Under 3 Years
|246
|3 Years and Over
|1,734
Age of possessors in Kansas
|17 and Under
|146
|18 to 21
|446
|22 to 24
|319
|25 to 30
|577
|31 to 40
|789
|41 to 50
|441
|Over 50
|357
Top cities for recoveries in Kansas
|Wichita
|1,718
|Kansas City
|648
|Topeka
|575
|Shawnee
|142
|Salina
|114
|Lenexa
|103
|Garden City
|100
|Junction City
|81
|Lawrence
|81
|Olathe
|78