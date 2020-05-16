Topeka hair salon prepares to reopen

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – For everyone tired of home haircuts, there’s a light at the end of the tunnel in Shawnee County.

Hair salons and barbershops will open Monday under Phase 1.5 of Governor Laura Kelly’s plan, but they must be by appointment.

Stylists at Hairslingers LLC rent out their booths. The owner hasn’t charged them while the shop is closed but even though they haven’t had to pay, they lost their income. Stylist Danielle Brandle said she is ready to reopen and they are taking precautions.

“Because all of the sanitation we do is so vigorous, I feel like we are going to be OK with the masks and extra cape changes, should be all good,” said Brandle.

The Governor’s plan also says salons have to disinfect door handles, tables and sinks.