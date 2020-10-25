Topeka hardware store sees uptick in winter weather supplies ahead of snowfall

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Ahead of expected snowfall to start the week, Roach True Value Hardware of Topeka saw an uptick in winter weather supply sales on Sunday.

Customers have specifically been coming in for winter supplies since Thursday, but especially on Sunday, according to employee Rocky Burgess. However, he said many don’t come in until after the weather hits, and encourages people to stock up as soon as possible.

“Make sure they have gloves and ice scrapers in their car in case something happens, and make sure they have plenty of ice melt and sand,” Burgess said.

Burgess said he only expects sales to increase as the weather progresses.