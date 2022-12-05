TOPEKA (KSNT) – The City of Topeka announced on Monday the creation of a new office to address issues of diversity, equity and inclusion.

Ernestor De La Rosa, of Dodge, has been named the city’s first-ever Chief Diversity Equity and Inclusion (DEI) Officer.

“For Topeka, this is the first official step by our local government to place DEI at the forefront of all we do,” said Topeka Mayor Michael Padilla. “Ernestor has a strong background in practicing

DEI as a government official. I’m excited that he will bring those experiences to Topeka, and help us grow as a community.”

De La Rosa was born and raised in Mexico and came to the United States when he was 12 years old.

He has a Master’s in Public Administration from Wichita State University and obtained a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from Fort Hays State University.

“I am honored and excited to join the City of Topeka,” said De La Rosa. “I commend city leadership’s commitment to building a robust diverse, equitable, and inclusive workforce and community.”