Topeka (KSNT)- That’s the message the Greater Topeka Partnership shared as they unveil the second phase of a community-wide plan to improve the Capitol City.

“Momentum 27” was announced to the public. It’s a five-year development plan, a collaboration between the city, local businesses, and agencies with the goal of making Topeka a better place. This is the second incarnation of momentum, Momentum 22 was adopted in 2017.

Following initial success, the momentum committee knew there was no slowing down. The theme for Momentum 27 focuses on Topeka being a “place”.

A place to live, prosper, learn, and belong. City leaders say there is still much to be done and hope this new program can help accomplish that.

“We want to aspire to be the best community that we can be,” Topeka Community Foundation President, Marsha Pope said. “Continuing to come together, to work together, not only for what’s best for us, but what’s best for our community.”