Topeka has no time frame yet for vaccinations, but is prepared

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka City Manager Brent Trout joined KSNT this morning to discuss a vaccination schedule for city employees, the Kansas River weir project and other city projects during a pandemic.

When will city employees be vaccinated?

“We’re in Phase 1B, that provides for other individuals, police, fire are especially next,” Trout told KSNT. ” They are the most important because they are in contact with the public.”

Trout said there is no time frame right now, but the city is prepared when vaccinations become appropriate.

Trout said the Kansas River weir project is coming along well, and kayakers should have a bypass by this summer.

“It’s progressing, we expect to have a kayak bypass done this year,” Trout said.

Kansas River weir

The holiday hours this week means city services will be closed for Thursday, Christmas Eve, Dec. 24, and Friday, Christmas Day, Dec. 25.