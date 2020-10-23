Topeka Haunted Woods is where you go to get your fright on

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Are you ready to get your fright on?

With only two weekends left the Topeka Haunted Woods at Forest Park is seeing more guests than in previous years. The organization attributes that to the event being held outside.

“We’re seeing a rise in visitors because it is outside,” Shannon Wilson told Fox 43 morning anchor Erin LaRow Friday morning.

Topeka Haunted Woods on Facebook

As guests arrive they will have their temperatures checked and “everyone is wearing masks,” Wilson said.

There are only two weeks left for Topeka Haunted Woods.

The haunted attraction will be open on Fri. Oct. 23, 8 p.m. to 11 p.m., Sat., Oct. 24 from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m., Fri., Oct. 30., 8 p.m to 11 p.m., Sat. Oct. 31, 3 p.m to 7 p.m., and Sat. Oct. 31, 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.