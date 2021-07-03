Topeka Hi-Crest neighborhood holds annual Firework Extravaganza

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Hi-Crest neighborhood in East Topeka kicked off the Fourth of July holiday weekend with their 2nd annual Firework Extravaganza.

The celebration included multiple food trucks, inflatable toys, yard games and more. This year, it was extra special to the Hi-Crest community after missing out on the celebration in 2020 due to the pandemic. Officials said it was special to see everyone out gathering together again.

“We wanted more events like this where families could gather and have fun,” Johnathan Sublet, the founder of SENT Topeka said. “Where we wouldn’t always have to go to another neighborhood to enjoy entertainment together. To enjoy having fun and just our voices and kids laughing together.”

Community members said this event is like a big family reunion and they look forward to continuing the tradition next year.