TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Topeka High School instructor was convicted of battery at a bench trial on Tuesday.

Salvador C. Cruz was charged with battery, sexual battery and battery; physical contact in rude, insulting, angry manner. Cruz was guilty of battery. The charge of sexual battery was dismissed. He was sentenced to serve 12 months of probation and fines.

Cruz was arrested in October for an incident that happened between June 10 and 11 of 2021 in Shawnee County involving an adult woman.

Topeka 501 Public Schools spokesman Aarion Gray says Cruz is still employed with the district as a drum line instructor, but remains on leave at this time.