Topeka High kicks off 150th Anniversary fundraisers

Some Topeka High school students spent their day fundraising for the high school’s 150th anniversary.

The official 150th celebration will be in 2021.

Until then, they’re getting ready with a slew of fundraisers that started at West Ridge Lanes bowling alley.

The proceeds help plan the anniversary events and alumni broke out their school colors to help make the celebration the best it can be.

“150 years is a long time,” said alumni Sheila Krohe. “We have such a rich tradition and things that have been going on for decades and everyone knows the school song, alumni still come out to games and support the school so it’s a lot of fun.”

Although they are still in the planning phases, they say they hope to celebrate in October 2021 during Homecoming celebrations.