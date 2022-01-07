Topeka High: No plans to cut dance program

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka High School said it has no plans to cut any programs after a mother voiced concerns on KSNT News.

With her daughter involved in the school’s dance team, Lisa Chappell said she was concerned the program would shut down because it didn’t have enough members. While the school’s principal and athletic director “normally requires 12 athletes to have a sponsored team and coach,” Topeka Public Schools spokesman Aarion Gray said they’ve made an exception.

“This year she has supported maintaining a dance team with only 5 players and she’s maintained a coach for them,” Gray said.

The school said it had set tryouts for next year’s team and is actively recruiting for students.

“There is a Topeka High dance program and there have not been any discussions at the school on cutting programs,” Gray told KSNT News.