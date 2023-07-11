TOPEKA (KSNT) – Dustin Dick, an employee of Topeka Public Schools for more than 20 years, joined the KSNT 27 News Morning show to talk about his new adventure with the schooling system as principal of Topeka High School.

“Topeka High is a great school with a lot of good traditions and I’m pretty excited to get to be a part of that community and more involved with the school,” Dick said.

Dr. Tiffany Anderson touted a “full circle moment” as Dustin’s first job with the district was as a teacher at Topeka High.

“We are so fortunate because Mr. Dick has worked with every school,” Anderson said.

As far as changes Dick would like to make heading into the new year, he said there’s not many.

“Anytime there is change it makes people nervous and uncomfortable,” Dick said.” I think the thing that I would focus on most is making people feel calm, relaxed and build some trust. Let people know, through the relationships that we form, that people are going to be okay.”

Topeka High School starts their 2023-24 school year on Wednesday, August 9.

Topeka High School’s former principal, Rebecca Morrisey, announced she would be retiring on May 19. She dedicated 40 years to pursuing a career in education but decided it was time to start enjoying her retirement starting after her last day with the school on June 30, 2023.