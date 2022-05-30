TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka High alumni return to the stage once more for a celebration of the school’s century-and-a-half anniversary.

The Generations of Talent event highlighted the talented students that once called Topeka High their home. The show began with the Topeka High Drumline, highlighting the current talent at the school.

From there, performers ranging from the class of 2025 all the way back to the class of 1955 took to the stage. They showcased a wide variety of skills and experiences for the Topeka community.

“I think, of course I’m prejudiced, but there’s no school that turns out more talent than Topeka High School,” said Topeka High 150 Publicity Chair Lisa Sandmeyer. “You can see that in our hall of famers and on the stage tonight, and all over really the world.”

The celebration isn’t quite over for T-High’s 150th, with the alumni art show taking place on the first Friday in June.