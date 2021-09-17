Topeka High School celebrating 150 years of Trojan pride

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka High School is celebrating 150 years of Trojan pride. The school was established in 1871, just a decade after the state of Kansas was established.

The current location at 800 SW 10th Street was built in 1931. It was the first million-dollar high school built west of the Mississippi River.

The school is celebrating Friday with an end-of-the-day assembly. Governor Laura Kelly, Topeka Mayor Michelle De La Isla, and notable alumni are expected to attend. There will be birthday cake on the lawn following the assembly.

Students showed their Trojan pride with the “running of the halls” Thursday. The beloved tradition is done before fall sports. Cheerleaders, athletes, band members, juniors, and seniors ran through the halls, hyping up the school for the upcoming Varsity Football game against Emporia. THS won that game 28-20.

Principal Rebecca Morrisey said that deep tradition is something she hasn’t seen at other schools during her career.

“Our current students get that to a degree that I don’t think a lot of other places do,” Morrisey said. “Most importantly there’s an allegiance back to this school that is probably better described as collegiate. We have an alumni base that is just amazing to me and I’ve not seen that in high school settings quite like it happens here.”

Alumni will get the chance to show their Trojan pride during Homecoming next weekend. There will be a parade through downtown Topeka on Friday, September 24. That next day, Topeka High is holding an open house from 10:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

However, that is just the beginning. Morrisey said Topeka High will be celebrating the 150th with events for alumni throughout the school year.