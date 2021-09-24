Topeka High School cheerleader with autism beating all odds, inspiring others

TOPEKA (KSNT)– Jaimie Thrasher has been chasing her dream of becoming a cheerleader since her freshman year of high school. She was diagnosed with autism at the age of 11, but for Jaimie, it was just a diagnosis.

“She doesn’t even see that she is different from everyone else you know?” Brandy Deloach said, Jaimie’s mother. “She’s happy and she doesn’t know hate.”

Jaimie is a senior this year and thanks to her Topeka High School community, especially her teacher Jannette Bush, she has been on the Trojan cheerleading squad for all four years.

“We have worked on allowing Jaimie to become a cheerleader which has always been her dream and goal,” Bush said. “She loves to cheer. She’s a natural, happy young lady.”

Her mother said cheerleading has played a vital role in helping Jaimie’s confidence.

“Miraculously,” Deloach said. “I mean she was not even looking people in the eyes. She wouldn’t talk to people when she first came in.”

Now Jaimie is not only thriving but also inspiring others around her.

“I’ve seen her and the cheerleaders around her embrace her coming in the day before a game and bring her special pom’s,” Bush said. “I’ve watched them do that just for her.”

The Trojan family is special to Jaimie. They just celebrated 150 years of tradition. Jaimie was able to walk in the homecoming parade with the other cheerleaders, and during the homecoming football game, she was front and center cheering proudly for her team.