TOPEKA (KSNT) – A local high school club is making a difference in its school and in the Topeka area.

Thursday, The Scots Movement Club at Highland Park High School unveiled two new community service boxes with a ribbon cutting, introducing a Blessing Box and a free library. The Blessing Box will be stocked with free hygiene products and non-perishable food. The library will be filled with free books for all ages and reading abilities to enjoy.

The boxes are located near the southwest corner of the Highland Park High School soccer field and are open to all members of the community. The club’s goal is to make its school a better place by providing access to necessities.

“We just wanted to have these out in the public, anyone can get it at any time.” Highland Park high school student Henry Lee Guerra said. “No one’s going to charge them, or hold it against them. It’s for anyone who needs it. No one’s going to think twice about you. These are free for you and we just hope you use it.”

Club members have been working on this project for over a year, teaming up with a teacher who donated the materials and built the boxes. They thanked the seniors who started with them and have since graduated. Faculty advisor EJ Drake told 27 News that the club will continually stock the boxes but community members are more than welcome to donate.

The club also invites members of the community to join them for their Fall Festival and Trunk or Treat on Oct. 28 from 2-4 p.m. at the Highland Park High School east parking lot.