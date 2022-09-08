TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka Public Schools placed Topeka High School on lockdown because of a police situation, the school district announced Thursday morning.

“We do not have additional details we can share at this time,” the district said in an email sent to families. “Staff and students are safe and instruction is continuing.”

The district said the lockdown was “out of an abundance of caution” and was lifted a short time later. “We thank law enforcement officials for their quick action today ensuring the safety of staff and students.”

It follows other safety concerns this school year in the district, including a former student bringing a gun to Topeka West High School and an intruder at Eisenhower Middle School.