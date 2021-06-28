Topeka High School holds 19th annual Patriotic Chimes Concert

TOPEKA (KSNT)– Topeka High School kicked off its 4th of July festivities a week early with their annual Patriotic Chimes Concert.

The school’s 18 note chime tower is a big part of its history and the concert is free to the public every year. People bring lawn chairs, sit in front of the school and enjoy patriotic music. One special alumnus helps make the concert possible year after year.

“We have alumni, Jerry Anderson, who each year for about 20 years now has played a patriotic chimes concert on the Deagan Chimes on Sunday before the fourth of July,” said Linda Wiley, president of the Topeka High Historical Society.