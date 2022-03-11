TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Topeka high school is bringing awareness to their drama department in honor of ‘Theatre In Our Schools’ month.

Topeka West High School is bringing awareness to the national movement that draws attention to the importance of theatre education. Students are hoping it will increase participation in the program as they gear up for several productions before the end of the year.

As part of the month, they’re sharing daily theatre facts with the rest of school and hosting spirit days so the entire campus knows that they’re a part of the theatre department. Students that are involved tell us that theatre has helped them open up and be themselves.

“I felt more open about who I am,” sophomore Hannah Allen said. “So it just really helped me come out of my shell and I’m more out now.”

With nearly dozens of students taking part in productions, they still want to spread the word on how to get everyone involved even if they are unaware of the positive outcomes.

“There’s some people like in our school that don’t really know about it,” senior Katelyn Arnold said. “So this is just our time to show why we need theatre and why theatre is important.”

The students will be visiting the state house late in March as representatives honor ‘Theatre in Our Schools Month’ and sing in the rotunda.