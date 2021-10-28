UPDATE: Topeka High School instructor booked into Shawnee Co. Jail, released same day

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka High School Drumline Director Salvador Carlos Cruz has posted bail after being booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections Wednesday at 2:10 p.m.

Salvador Carlos Cruz

The charges included battery; physical contact in rude, insulting angry manner. Cruz is listed as an instructor on the Topeka High School staff list.

USD 501 told KSNT the school is not aware the incident happened on school property or was related to any staff at USD 501.

Cruz had a $1,000 bond. According to an authority at the Shawnee County Jail Cruz posted bail on Wednesday and was released.

USD 501 issued the following statement Thursday morning:

“Topeka Public Schools has been made aware that a staff member was arrested yesterday on a misdemeanor charge and was released. The staff member is on leave while an investigation into the matter is being conducted. Based on the information we currently have, there is no indication that the arrest was related to any occurrence at school or involved TPS students or staff. However, due to the confidential nature of employment matters, there is no further information that can be provided. As always, the safety and security of our students and staff is our highest priority. We will continue to take all necessary steps to ensure Topeka Public Schools remains a safe learning and working environment for our students and staff.” Dr. Aarion L. Gray

According to the website CRUZLINE, Cruzline Percussion was founded in 2006 by Sal Cruz in Topeka with the main goal, to teach percussion skills to as many students as possible.

The website said the organization is under the leadership of Sal Cruz and assisted by his daughter and mother-in-law.

KSNT has reached out to the school district and the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office but has not heard back from them.