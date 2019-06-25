Topeka High School named ‘coolest building’ in Kansas

A local high school has been named as the coolest building in Kansas.

According to “The Discoverer Blog” website, Topeka High School is the coolest in the state.

The school was completed in 1931 and was one of the first million-dollar high schools west of the Mississippi.

Topeka High School joined other notable buildings on the list such as the USS Arizona Memorial Highway in Hawaii, the U.S Air Force Academy in Colorado, and the St. Louis Gateway Arch.

For the complete list, visit the Discoverer Blog website here.

Suggest a correction or submit a story idea by emailing producers@ksnt.com. We value your input.