Topeka High School seniors pick up their Diplomas

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – With the school year getting cut short, many seniors across the country are missing out on a huge milestone, Graduation. School’s everywhere are doing whatever they can to make sure the class of 2020 can still make memories.

Seniors throughout the Topeka school district picked up their diplomas on Wednesday. While many schools are still planning to hold in-person ceremonies in the future, it’s still hard for many students, as this should be a time of celebration with family and friends.

Topeka High School seniors returned to the school for the first time since March. One student says it’s surreal being back with all of the memories rushing through his head.

“Picking up my diploma it’s been, it’s been more than just the diploma. Like walking around the halls is just, remembering everything, it’s been great. It’s Sad. Everything is coming to an end. All of these great memories, all of these great friends, all of these great teachers it’s just, it’s my last time being here” said high school senior, Ben Cordova.

Topeka High School hopes to have an in-person ceremony later this summer, and Ben plans to attend that ceremony.