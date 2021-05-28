Topeka high school sophomore enters college early

Washburn Admissions staff surprised sophomore T’ahjanae Ray at Highland Park High at noon Friday with her acceptance letter to Washburn University.

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Highland Park High School sophomore will start college in the fall.

The program with collaboration between the district and college is called the Washburn Early College Scholars Program and Topeka Superintendent Dr. Tiffany Anderson hopes to expand this program to other colleges.

Washburn Admissions staff surprised sophomore T’ahjanae Ray at Highland Park High at noon on Friday with her acceptance letter to Washburn University. T’ahjanae Ray will graduate with her associate’s degree in liberal arts and her high school diploma at the same time.

“The college prep program opened in 2018 and the rigor and the advanced level of coursework ensures students take their ACT exam as ninth-graders and gain a score that meets the college admission criteria. Students perform multiple grade levels above their grade level.” Aarion L. Gray, Topeka Public Schools

The program is designed for the college prep students in Topeka Public Schools to apply for admissions at the end of their sophomore year in high school and gain acceptance.

