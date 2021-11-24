Topeka High School teacher passes away days before Thanksgiving

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Superintendent of Topeka Public Schools Dr. Tiffany Anderson confirmed to parents and students Tuesday that Topeka High School psychology teacher John Keller died Tuesday.

“It is with tremendous sadness that I share that one of our Topeka High staff members, John Keller, a psychology teacher, passed away today. We are all deeply impacted by his passing and are respecting the wishes of his family for privacy.” Superintendent of Topeka Public Schools Dr. Tiffany Anderson

Keller’s family, his wife, and three children have asked that they be given their privacy at this time, and not be contacted.

“I am so very sorry for the loss we all feel,” Topeka High School Principal Ms. Rebecca Morrisey told families in an email.

The district mental health team will remain in place at Topeka High when staff and students return from Thanksgiving break.